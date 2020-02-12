weather

AccuWeather: Plenty of sun

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Look for plenty of sunshine Monday and a more seasonable day with highs in the mid-40s before we see a major warm-up.

Monday
Plenty of sun. High of 44.

Tuesday
Much milder with a high of 60.

Wednesday
Very mild. High of 62.

Thursday
Warm blend with a high of 64.

Friday
Shower possible with a high of 63.

Saturday
Mainly cloudy. High of 51.

Sunday
Near normal with a high of 48.

