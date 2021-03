AccuWeather: Plenty of sun

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Look for plenty of sunshine Monday and a more seasonable day with highs in the mid-40s before we see a major warm-up.Plenty of sun. High of 44.Much milder with a high of 60.Very mild. High of 62.Warm blend with a high of 64.Shower possible with a high of 63.Mainly cloudy. High of 51.Near normal with a high of 48.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app