AccuWeather: Pop-up storms and hot

WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - a new series now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Strong storms are popping up in parts of New York City and the Tri-State area. A heat advisory also remains in effect for parts of New Jersey until Tuesday evening.The heat advisory remains in effect for northeastern New Jersey, including Newark, through 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Heat index values will approach 100 at times in this area.to see where the storms are located.PM storms. High 86.Hot and humid with a high of 87Lowering humidity. High 80.Cooler with a shower. High 70.T-Storm chance. High 72.Some sun with a storm possible north and west. High 78.Showers and storms. High 80.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app