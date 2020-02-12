AccuWeather: Pop-up storms and hot

The heat advisory remains in effect for northeastern New Jersey, including Newark, through 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Heat index values will approach 100 at times in this area.
Tuesday
PM storms. High 86.
Wednesday
Hot and humid with a high of 87
Thursday
Lowering humidity. High 80.
Friday
Cooler with a shower. High 70.
Saturday
T-Storm chance. High 72.
Sunday
Some sun with a storm possible north and west. High 78.
Monday
Showers and storms. High 80.
