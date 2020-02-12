AccuWeather: Rain to showers

RELATED | Watches, warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service
Thursday
THANKSGIVING: Mainly morning rain with a high of 62.
Friday
Mild mix. High of 60.
Saturday
Sun and a shower with a high of 56.
Sunday
Rain possible. High of 52.
Monday
Evening rain with a high of 58.
Tuesday
Chillier with a high of 54.
Wednesday
Chilly mix with a high of 46.
