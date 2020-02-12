weather

AccuWeather: Rain to showers

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Milder on Wednesday but there will be more clouds than sunshine and some rain is possible.

RELATED | Watches, warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service
EMBED More News Videos

Stormy start to your Thanksgiving as rain will turn to showers.



Thursday
THANKSGIVING: Mainly morning rain with a high of 62.

Friday
Mild mix. High of 60.

Saturday
Sun and a shower with a high of 56.

Sunday
Rain possible. High of 52.

Monday
Evening rain with a high of 58.

Tuesday
Chillier with a high of 54.

Wednesday
Chilly mix with a high of 46.

