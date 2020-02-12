weather

AccuWeather: Rainy, damp start to the weekend

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

AccuWeather: Cool, damp

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Periods of rain, sometimes drenching, will continue into Saturday.

A coastal flood advisory has been issued with some minor flooding expected.

Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service

The rain will taper off to drizzle and a passing shower later in the day on Saturday.

The New York Mets game Friday night against the Atlanta Braves has been postponed due to the weather. The team did not announce when the game would be rescheduled.

WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - a new series now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android



Saturday
Raw and damp. High 54.

Sunday
Rain and drizzle. High 58.

Monday
Milder breaks. High 70.



Tuesday
Warm start to June. High 76.

Wednesday
Clouds and sun. High 76.

Thursday
Chance of a t-storm. High 78.

Friday
Chance of a t-storm. High 80.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up


MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


RELATED: "Our America: Climate of Hope" examines the changes in our climate, the risks and the signs of hope. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
'Rising Risk' docuseries examines alarming NYC flood predictions
Above-normal Atlantic Hurricane Season expected, NOAA says
First named storm of hurricane season expected to form soon
Our America: Climate of Hope
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC beaches reopen despite wet start to holiday weekend
2021 Bethpage Air Show postponed, but you can still watch here!
COVID Vaccine Updates: 166M Americans have received at least 1 dose: CDC
Missing Maine woman found safe at hostel in Queens
Suspected Times Square gunman back in NYC
9 German shepherds found dumped in Northern New Jersey
Police ask for public's help to solve 2011 murder of diner owner
Show More
Church, two other buildings damaged in fire
Celebration held for Queens nurse retiring after 40 years
Friends set to run 50 miles through NYC to raise awareness for Asian American community
Knicks lose 105-94 to Hawks, now down 2-1 in series
Man found fatally stabbed inside Lower East Side skate park
More TOP STORIES News