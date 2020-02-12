AccuWeather: Rainy, damp start to the weekend

A coastal flood advisory has been issued with some minor flooding expected.
The rain will taper off to drizzle and a passing shower later in the day on Saturday.
The New York Mets game Friday night against the Atlanta Braves has been postponed due to the weather. The team did not announce when the game would be rescheduled.
Saturday
Raw and damp. High 54.
Sunday
Rain and drizzle. High 58.
Monday
Milder breaks. High 70.
Tuesday
Warm start to June. High 76.
Wednesday
Clouds and sun. High 76.
Thursday
Chance of a t-storm. High 78.
Friday
Chance of a t-storm. High 80.
