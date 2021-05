AccuWeather: Rainy, damp start to the weekend

WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - a new series now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Periods of rain, sometimes drenching, will continue into Saturday.A coastal flood advisory has been issued with some minor flooding expected.The rain will taper off to drizzle and a passing shower later in the day on Saturday.The New York Mets game Friday night against the Atlanta Braves has been postponed due to the weather. The team did not announce when the game would be rescheduled.Raw and damp. High 54.Rain and drizzle. High 58.Milder breaks. High 70.Warm start to June. High 76.Clouds and sun. High 76.Chance of a t-storm. High 78.Chance of a t-storm. High 80.