AccuWeather: Snowstorm!

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect heavy snow and strong winds that could create blizzard-like conditions into Thursday across much of the New York area.
A foot or more of snow could fall on parts of the area.
Thursday
AccuWeather Alert: Snowy start. High 30.
Friday
Partly sunny. High 32.
Saturday
Sun and Clouds. High of 32.
Sunday
Afternoon shower. High 38.
Monday
Clouds to sun. High 40.
Tuesday
Windy shower. High of 42.
Wednesday
Party sunny. High 41.
