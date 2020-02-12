weather

AccuWeather: Snowstorm!

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect heavy snow and strong winds that could create blizzard-like conditions into Thursday across much of the New York area.

A foot or more of snow could fall on parts of the area.

RELATED | Watches, warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service

SHARE YOUR SNOW PHOTOS




Thursday
AccuWeather Alert: Snowy start. High 30.

Friday
Partly sunny. High 32.

Saturday
Sun and Clouds. High of 32.

Sunday
Afternoon shower. High 38.

Monday
Clouds to sun. High 40.

Tuesday
Windy shower. High of 42.

Wednesday
Party sunny. High 41.



RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Just stay home, Murphy urges as a state of emergency takes hold in NJ
Snow prompts state of emergency in 10 Hudson Valley counties
Biggest snow storm in years! Watch LIVE here
Snow halts outdoor dining in NYC, but plows to work around structures
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biggest snow storm in years! Watch LIVE here
Weather Live Updates: Travel, schools already impacted by winter storm
No snow day! NYC school buildings closed, but classes go on
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Cuomo says NY shutdown possible, reveals when it may happen
Just stay home, Murphy urges as a state of emergency takes hold in NJ
Cuomo provides plan for NY vaccine distribution
Show More
Snow halts outdoor dining in NYC, but plows to work around structures
Here's what to know about mass transit during the winter storm
Blizzard-like conditions could snarl travel on Long Island
Snow prompts state of emergency in 10 Hudson Valley counties
2nd round of stimulus checks now expected in new COVID-19 relief deal
More TOP STORIES News