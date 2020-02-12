weather

AccuWeather: Snowy mix turns to rain

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A mix of snow and rain will develop by midday Monday and turn into a rainy evening.

You'll find the latest snowfall totals from the Thursday-Friday storm here.

Monday
Mix to rain. High 41.

Tuesday
Near normal with a high of 44.

Wednesday
Turning milder. High of 48.

Thursday
Stil mild with a high of 46.

Friday
Colder blend. High of 37.

Saturday
Some rain? with a high of 41.

Sunday
Still a chance of rain. High of 47.

