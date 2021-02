AccuWeather: Snowy mix turns to rain

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A mix of snow and rain will develop by midday Monday and turn into a rainy evening.You'll find the latest snowfall totals from the Thursday-Friday storm here Mix to rain. High 41.Near normal with a high of 44.Turning milder. High of 48.Stil mild with a high of 46.Colder blend. High of 37.Some rain? with a high of 41.Still a chance of rain. High of 47.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app