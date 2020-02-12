AccuWeather: Snowy mix turns to rain

You'll find the latest snowfall totals from the Thursday-Friday storm here.
Monday
Mix to rain. High 41.
Tuesday
Near normal with a high of 44.
Wednesday
Turning milder. High of 48.
Thursday
Stil mild with a high of 46.
Friday
Colder blend. High of 37.
Saturday
Some rain? with a high of 41.
Sunday
Still a chance of rain. High of 47.
