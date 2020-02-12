weather

AccuWeather: Steamy thunderstorms

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
Hot & humid with more thunderstorms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Showers and thunderstorms will return Wednesday afternoon, but they are not expected to be as widespread as Tuesday's damaging storms.

A flash flood watch is in effect for parts of New York until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Wednesday
Steamy pop-ups. High of 87.

Thursday
Lowering humidity. High 82.

Friday
Much cooler. High 68.

Saturday
T-Storm chance. High 75.

Sunday
Some sun with a storm possible north and west. High 76.

Monday
Showers and storms. High 80.

Tuesday
Clouds and sun. High of 78.


