weather

AccuWeather: Still breezy

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

AccuWeather: Still Breezy

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will still be breezy for most of the day, but there will be plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the low 60s.

Click here for severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service.


Monday
Still breezy with a high of 63.

Tuesday
Pleasant and milder. High of 71.

Wednesday
Much warmer with a high of 85.

Thursday
Not as warm. High of 74.

Friday
Breezy and showery with a high of 69.

Saturday
Early shower possible. High of 66.

Sunday
Sun and clouds with a high of 64.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



RELATED: "Our America: Climate of Hope" examines the changes in our climate, the risks and the signs of hope. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Our America: Climate of Hope
How the jar method can help preserve your food and also save you money
How climate change is reshaping communities
Food innovation reduces reliance on animals and water
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oscars ceremony unlike any other to get underway Sunday
Oscars fashion 2021: Gowns, glamour return to Hollywood's biggest night
Print your 2021 Oscars ballot here
Everything to know about 2021 Oscars
Top movie critics weigh in on 93rd Oscars nominees
Report: Many Americans skipping second COVID shot
Group attacks Uber driver leaving him with fractured skull
Show More
Woman standing outside disabled car on expressway struck, killed
New beer tastes bad on purpose to highlight climate change
Schumer urges restaurant owners to apply for relief program
Legislation calls for NYPD to report use of surveillance technology
De Blasio announces payback for 9,500 previously furloughed NYC employees
More TOP STORIES News