AccuWeather: Still breezy

Click here for severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service.
Monday
Still breezy with a high of 63.
Tuesday
Pleasant and milder. High of 71.
Wednesday
Much warmer with a high of 85.
Thursday
Not as warm. High of 74.
Friday
Breezy and showery with a high of 69.
Saturday
Early shower possible. High of 66.
Sunday
Sun and clouds with a high of 64.
