AccuWeather: Summery stretch begins

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A stretch of summery weather begins Tuesday with partly sunny skies and temperatures reaching the low 80s.

Tuesday
Summery stretch. High of 82.



Wednesday
Very warm with a high of 85.

Thursday
Peak heat. High of 86.

Friday
Variably cloudy with a high of 82.

Saturday
Clouds and sun. High of 82.

Sunday
Stray thunderstorm? High of 84.

Monday
Thunderstorm chance. High of 80.

