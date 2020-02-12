AccuWeather: Summery stretch begins

NEW: Watch Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - a new series now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android
Tuesday
Summery stretch. High of 82.
Wednesday
Very warm with a high of 85.
Thursday
Peak heat. High of 86.
Friday
Variably cloudy with a high of 82.
Saturday
Clouds and sun. High of 82.
Sunday
Stray thunderstorm? High of 84.
Monday
Thunderstorm chance. High of 80.
