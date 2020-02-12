weather

AccuWeather: Sun and a shower

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
AccuWeather Forecast: Sun and a shower

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will include times of sun and clouds as well as the chance of a passing afternoon or evening shower.



Monday
Sun and a shower. High of 64.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny, pleasant. High of 74.

Wednesday
Breezy showers. High of 66.

Thursday
Brisk blend with a high of 53.

Friday
Warmer vent with a high of 64.

Saturday
Sun and clouds. High of 67.

Sunday
A bit of rain possible. High of 63

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

