Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Sun to clouds

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will start off sunny, then get ready for a few clouds.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Sunday
Sun to clouds with a high of 67.

Fall Foliage Map 2019: Where to the see the brilliant colors of autumn

Monday
Perfect for the Columbus Day Parade with a high of 72.
Tuesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 68.

Wednesday
Rainy day with a high of 66.

Thursday
Gusty and cooler with a high of 60.
Friday
Cool, but blue skies with a high of 59.

Saturday
Sunny and mild with a high of 68.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.



Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather.



Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


----------
