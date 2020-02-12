weather

AccuWeather: Sunny and mild

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will be sunny and mild with a shot at temperatures in the low-70s.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Tuesday
Mostly sunny and comfortable. High of 70.

Wednesday
PM shower with a high of 74.

Thursday
Windy and cooler with a high of 65.

Friday
Cool sunshine. High of 62.

Saturday
Not as cool with a high of 70.

Sunday
Warm blend. High of 72.

Monday
Keeping an eye on Delta. High of 68.

