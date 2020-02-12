weather

AccuWeather: Sunny and milder

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- There will be plenty of sunshine Tuesday and it will be a bit milder as temperatures approach 60.



Tuesday
Mostly sunny with a high of 60.

Wednesday
Mild PM rain. High of 63.

Thursday
Blustery AM rain with a high of 48.

Friday
Brighter but brisk. High of 43.

Saturday
Brisk breaks with a high of 56.

Sunday
Some sunshine. High of 64.

Monday
Clouds and sun. High of 62.

