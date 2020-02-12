AccuWeather: Sunny and milder

Tuesday
Mostly sunny with a high of 60.
Wednesday
Mild PM rain. High of 63.
Thursday
Blustery AM rain with a high of 48.
Friday
Brighter but brisk. High of 43.
Saturday
Brisk breaks with a high of 56.
Sunday
Some sunshine. High of 64.
Monday
Clouds and sun. High of 62.
