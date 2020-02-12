AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny stretch

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The sun returns with milder temperatures for the second half of the week.
Wednesday
Milder with a high of 62.
Thursday
Even milder. High 65.
Friday
Sunny and mild. High 67.
Saturday
Another beauty. High 69.
Sunday
September rewind. High 70.
Monday
Stays warm with a high of 69.
Tuesday
Chance of showers returns. High 68.
