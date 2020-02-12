weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny stretch

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The sun returns with milder temperatures for the second half of the week.

Wednesday

Milder with a high of 62.

Thursday
Even milder. High 65.

Friday
Sunny and mild. High 67.
Saturday
Another beauty. High 69.

Sunday
September rewind. High 70.

Monday
Stays warm with a high of 69.

Tuesday
Chance of showers returns. High 68.

