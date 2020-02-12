weather

AccuWeather: Sunny with afternoon breeze

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will be sunny with some high clouds before turning a bit breezy by the afternoon.



Wednesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 40.

Thursday
Morning rain with a high of 48.

Friday
HAPPY NEW YEAR!: Periods of rain with a high of 43.

Saturday
Breezy and mild with a high of 58.

Sunday
cloudy and chillier with a high of 44.

Monday
Partly sunny and brisk with a high of 44.

Tuesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 43.

