NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will be sunny with some high clouds before turning a bit breezy by the afternoon.
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Wednesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 40.
Thursday
Morning rain with a high of 48.
Friday
HAPPY NEW YEAR!: Periods of rain with a high of 43.
Saturday
Breezy and mild with a high of 58.
Sunday
cloudy and chillier with a high of 44.
Monday
Partly sunny and brisk with a high of 44.
Tuesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 43.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Sunny with afternoon breeze
AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News