AccuWeather Forecast: Temperature roller coaster ride

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Get ready for a roller coaster ride in temperatures this week.Monday is cloudier and cooler, but the warmup begins Tuesday and peaks on Wednesday with record highs possible before autumn air (and rain) returns.Cloudy and cooler with a high of 71.Turning warmer with a high of 79.Record heat with a high of 90.Cooler rain with a high of 66.Brisk breeze with a high of 65.Turning sunny with a high of 63.Sunny and nice with a high of 66.