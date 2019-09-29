AccuWeather Forecast: Temperature roller coaster ride

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Get ready for a roller coaster ride in temperatures this week.
Monday is cloudier and cooler, but the warmup begins Tuesday and peaks on Wednesday with record highs possible before autumn air (and rain) returns.
Monday
Cloudy and cooler with a high of 71.
Tuesday
Turning warmer with a high of 79.
Wednesday
Record heat with a high of 90.
Thursday
Cooler rain with a high of 66.
Friday
Brisk breeze with a high of 65.
Saturday
Turning sunny with a high of 63.
Sunday
Sunny and nice with a high of 66.
