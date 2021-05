AccuWeather: Warm, breezy & drier

EMBED >More News Videos Lee Goldberg has the AccuWeather forecast.

WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - a new series now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After a stormy night, Thursday is shaping up to be the best day of the week with plenty of sun and temperatures in the low 80s.Breezy and drier. High 82.Cooler with PM rain. High of 67.Cloudy and cool. High of 62.Still cool. High 63.Some rain possible. High 70.Clouds and sun. High 76.Chance of a shower. High 77.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app