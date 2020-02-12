weather

AccuWeather: Warm, breezy & drier

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
Wake-Up Weather: Warm, Breezy, and Drier

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After a stormy night, Thursday is shaping up to be the best day of the week with plenty of sun and temperatures in the low 80s.
Thursday
Breezy and drier. High 82.

Friday
Cooler with PM rain. High of 67.

Saturday

Cloudy and cool. High of 62.

Sunday
Still cool. High 63.

Monday
Some rain possible. High 70.

Tuesday
Clouds and sun. High 76.

Wednesday
Chance of a shower. High 77.

