AccuWeather: Warm with spotty showers

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
AccuWeather forecast: Sun, clouds, and summer heat

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday remains warm with temperatures in the low 70s, but much of the Tri-State could get hit with spotty showers.
Amy Freeze checks in with people out enjoying themselves in Central Park.


Thursday
A few showers. High of 73.

Friday
Gusty afternoon with a high of 68.

Saturday
Breezy and brighter. High of 64.

Sunday
Early shower? High of 74.

Monday
Warmer blend with a high of 79.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny with a high of 75.

Wednesday
Clouds to sun. High of 72.

RELATED: "Our America: Climate of Hope" examines the changes in our climate, the risks and the signs of hope. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

