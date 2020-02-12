AccuWeather: Warm with spotty showers

Click here for severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service.
Thursday
A few showers. High of 73.
Friday
Gusty afternoon with a high of 68.
Saturday
Breezy and brighter. High of 64.
Sunday
Early shower? High of 74.
Monday
Warmer blend with a high of 79.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny with a high of 75.
Wednesday
Clouds to sun. High of 72.
