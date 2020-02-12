weather

AccuWeather: Warmer mix Thursday

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Warmer mix Thursday but there could be a chance of late-day showers in some parts of the Tri-State.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:




Thursday
Warm breeze with a high of 79.

Friday
Shower chance with a high of 68.

Saturday
Sunny and nice with a high of 64.

Sunday
Cool sunshine with a high of 64.

Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 65.

Tuesday
Fall is here with a high of 70.

Wednesday
Warmer sun with a high of 75



