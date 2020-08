AccuWeather: Will Laura impact the weekend?

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday stays steamy with a mix of sun and clouds with a late afternoon storm. What's left of Laura could bring heavy thunderstorms to some areas on Saturday.Enough energy may remain to continue to cause trouble with heavy rain and strong wind especially in southern New Jersey and perhaps southeastern Pennsylvania during Saturday and Saturday evening.While this is not likely to cause widespread problems, there can still be pockets of flash urban and small stream flooding.Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 87.Potential PM rain with a high of 82.Beautiful day with a high of 79.Pleasant sun with a high of 77.Showers and a thunderstorm with a high of 76.Possible AM shower with a high of 82.Still a chance of storms with a high of 86.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app