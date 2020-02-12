weather

AccuWeather: Will Laura impact the weekend?

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday stays steamy with a mix of sun and clouds with a late afternoon storm. What's left of Laura could bring heavy thunderstorms to some areas on Saturday.

Enough energy may remain to continue to cause trouble with heavy rain and strong wind especially in southern New Jersey and perhaps southeastern Pennsylvania during Saturday and Saturday evening.

While this is not likely to cause widespread problems, there can still be pockets of flash urban and small stream flooding.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Friday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 87.

Saturday
Potential PM rain with a high of 82.

Sunday

Beautiful day with a high of 79.

Monday
Pleasant sun with a high of 77.

Tuesday
Showers and a thunderstorm with a high of 76.

Wednesday
Possible AM shower with a high of 82.

Thursday

Still a chance of storms with a high of 86.


