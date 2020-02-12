weather

AccuWeather: Windy, colder and early showers

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
Early showers: Updated 7-day forecast

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be windy and temperatures will turn colder. There will be rain early that tapers to a couple of showers midday and ending in the early afternoon.

Thursday
Windy and cooler with a high of 50.

Friday
Brisk and cold. High of 43.

Saturday
Sunny to partly cloudy with a high of 56.

Sunday
Turning milder. High of 60.

Monday
Nice blend with a high of 61.

Tuesday
Quite mild. High of 60.

Wednesday
Warm and showery with a high of 63.

