Blizzard-like conditions could snarl travel on Long Island

HICKSVILLE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Most of last season was a break from the snow, but Wednesday marks the big return of it for public works crews.

Crews will get started at 7 a.m., putting trucks on the roadways getting the streets prepared.

In Nassau County, they have 87 plow trucks ready for the storm and they started loading thousands of tons of salt and sand on Tuesday.

The fear is there could be whiteout conditions that could make it harder to plow.

The MTA warns that more than 10 inches of snow could lead to LIRR service suspensions.

They're asking anyone who can work from home to do so and if you must commute, prepare for expanded weekend service level reductions by Thursday.

"If we have to limit service in some sections of the system, particularly on our 220 miles of outdoor track, we are ready to do that so we can avoid stranding trains and we will restore service as soon as possible," said Sarah Feinberg, interim MTA president. "On our buses, our entire fleet is being outfitted with tire chains. We have 35 snow fighters being deployed on pre-determined routes that prioritize high traffic areas."

Both the Suffolk and Nassau county executives say they are preparing for blizzard-like conditions.

