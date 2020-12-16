Blizzard-like conditions snarl travel on Long Island

HICKSVILLE, Nassau County (WABC) -- The New York area is getting walloped by a nor'easter that is expected to drop upwards of a foot of snow in some places, and that includes on Long Island.Most of last season offered a break from the snow, but Wednesday marked the big return of it for public works crews. And officials had warnings for drivers."We certainly don't want anyone who does not need to be on the roads," Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said. "You should be off the roads by the latest tonight, 9 o'clock."Crews got started at 7 a.m., putting trucks on the roadways to get streets prepared.In Nassau County, they have 90 salt and plow trucks out tackling the storm, and they started loading thousands of tons of salt and sand on Tuesday.The fear is whiteout conditions that could make it harder to plow, and the MTA warned that more than 10 inches of snow could lead to LIRR service suspensions.They're asking anyone who can work from home to do so, and if you must commute, prepare for expanded weekend service level reductions by Thursday."If we have to limit service in some sections of the system, particularly on our 220 miles of outdoor track, we are ready to do that so we can avoid stranding trains and we will restore service as soon as possible," interim NYC Transit President Sarah Feinberg said. "On our buses, our entire fleet is being outfitted with tire chains. We have 35 snow fighters being deployed on pre-determined routes that prioritize high traffic areas."County officials are asking businesses not to dump snow accumulation back out onto the roads, as it presents a hazard to the truck operators."All of a sudden, you're driving along, and there is no lane," Highway Superintendent Michael Fasano said. "So we just ask everyone to push into your property, not out onto the roads."Long Island residents continued to hit the stores for extra shovels and ice melt right up until the snow started, but the one thing you didn't want to do is wait to test your snowblower."I guess I have to fix it somehow," Hauppauge resident Charles Master said. "There is a fixing place, but they said they're overbooked right now."Both the Suffolk and Nassau county executives say they are preparing for blizzard-like conditions, but the timing of the storm could be helpful."The good thing about this storm is the bulk of it is happening already when people are at home and in bed," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said. "That's a beautiful thing."The LIRR announced it would be operating on an enhanced weekend schedule Thursday."Only travel if necessary, but if you must, please be cautious on station staircases and platforms and when boarding/exiting trains," an agency spokesperson said. "To help us run the best service possible as the storm intensifies and carries into Thursday, LIRR will operate on an enhanced weekend schedule...with eight extra trains."----------