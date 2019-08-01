Brown floodwaters seep onto Staten Island bus during evening commute

MARINERS HARBOR, Staten Island (WABC) -- Passengers on a Staten Island bus had a very wet commute home on Wednesday afternoon.Video was taken on board the S40 bus near Richmond Terrace and Union Avenue during the evening commute.As storms moved through the area, flooded roads caused the water to seep through the bus doors and down the aisle.Passengers seated on the bus had to lift up their legs or stand on seats to avoid getting wet.The bus driver was unable to make several stops due to flooded roads.Business owners in the area say the roads flood all the time.----------