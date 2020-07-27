Conserve power: Con Edison warns NYC as residents try to keep cool

Many people turned to pools and the shoreline over the weekend, maxing out capacity at some area beaches.
New York City is opening 250 cooling and misting centers in parks as part of a heat advisory that is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday.
Also:
- 300 hydrants will be opened with spray caps installed
- 8 pools have opened city wide, with reduced capacity
- Get your exercise in early, officials advise
- Drink lots of water
- Wear light-colored clothing
- If you start to feel sick, get inside into air condition.
Con Edison says the extreme hot weather is causing a strain on the utility company's grid.
If you are staying indoors, Con Ed officials are offering a few tips to help save energy while remaining comfortable.
"Try and use as little energy as you possibly can," said spokesman Alfonso Quiroz. "Put the temperature on the AC up a couple of notches and maybe lower down a couple of settings, as much as you possibly can."
The utility had previously asked customers in Queens and also in the Bronx to conserve energy amid the ongoing heat.
Customers can report outages and check service restoration status at ConEd.com/reportoutage, with the mobile app for iOS or Android devices, or by calling 1-800-75-CONED (1-800-752-6633).
When calling, customers should report whether their neighbors also have lost power. Customers who report outages will receive updates with their estimated restoration times as they become available.
The company is in communication with New York City Emergency Management and will provide updates to affected customers directly and through the media as the situation warrants.
