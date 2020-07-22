Con Edison asks 80K customers in Bronx to conserve energy amid heat wave

The area is bounded by Pelham Parkway on the north, Schurz Avenue on the south, the Bronx River on the west, and Eastchester Bay on the east. It also includes City Island.
The area includes these neighborhoods: Bronx River, Bruckner, Castle Hill, Clason Point, Co-Op City, Country Club, Eastchester Bay, Edgewater Park, Harding Park, Middletown, Parkchester, and Pelham Bay. Also, Schuylerville, Soundview, Spencer Estates, Throgs Neck, Unionport, Westchester Square and West Farms.
Con Edison has asked customers in the area not to use energy-intensive appliances such as washers, dryers, microwaves and, if not needed for health or medical reasons, air conditioners, until crews complete repairs.
The utility had previously asked customers in Queens to conserve energy amid the ongoing heat wave.
The energy company reduced voltage by about 8% in that area as a precaution to protect equipment and maintain service as crews make repairs, and officials asked people in Glendale, Forest Hills, Forest Hills Gardens and Middle Village to conserve energy in the meantime.
The area is bounded by the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway and 51st Avenue on the north, the Jackie Robinson Parkway on the south, Queens Boulevard on the east, and the Brooklyn borough line on the west.
The company says the equipment problems in these areas have no effect on the rest of the Con Edison system.
Customers can report outages and check service restoration status at ConEd.com/reportoutage, with the mobile app for iOS or Android devices, or by calling 1-800-75-CONED (1-800-752-6633).
When calling, customers should report whether their neighbors also have lost power. Customers who report outages will receive updates with their estimated restoration times as they become available.
The company is in communication with New York City Emergency Management and will provide updates to affected customers directly and through the media as the situation warrants.
