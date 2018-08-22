WEATHER

WATCH: Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at Russian seaside resort

EMBED </>More Videos

A dust devil sent sunbathers at a Russian seaside resort running for cover as it tore across the beach, sending towels and beach furniture flying. (Elena Konovalova/Storyful)

GELENDZHIK, Russia --
A dust devil sent sunbathers at a Russian seaside resort running for cover as it tore across the beach, sending towels and beach furniture flying.

The frightening scene unfolded on Sunday in the Black Sea resort town of Gelendzhik. Video shot from a nearby gazebo showed the whirlwind forming over the beach and eventually moving out onto the water as tourists and birds sought cover. In addition to beach towels, deck chairs and even a small boat became airborne at one point.

Elena Konovalova, who shot video of the dust devil, said in a post on the Russian-language social networking website VK that nobody was hurt in the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrussiau.s. & worldsevere weatherbizarre
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Officials ID man struck, killed by lightning at Long Island park
Lightning strike causes damage to Nina Pineda's home
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy tours flood-ravaged senior community
More Weather
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Staten Island loses to Honolulu 10-0 in the Little League World Series
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Show More
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More News