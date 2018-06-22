ACCUWEATHER

Gross! Pool smell comes from chemicals breaking down urine, fecal matter

EMBED </>More Videos

That familiar "pool smell" is not chlorine but a by-product that is created when chlorine breaks down urine and fecal matter. (AccuWeather)

That familiar "pool smell" might actually be a sign that someone had to go but didn't go to the restroom.

The smell is not chlorine but a by-product that is created when chlorine breaks down urine and fecal matter, AccuWeather reports.

There can be anywhere from 8-20 gallons of urine in a typical pool, according to a study by the University of Alberta. When this urine comes into contact with chlorine, it creates chloramines, which is what's giving off the odor.

When your eyes burn while swimming, that's another sign of trouble. Cyanogen chloride is a chemical created when someone pees in a pool. It's a toxic chemical that causes your eyes to burn.

And in case you needed another reason to make that trip to the bathroom, AccuWeather reports that urine and fecal matter ultimately leaves the pool less clean even if it's broken down. When chlorine in a pool is working to combat urine and fecal matter, there is less of it available to take care of harmful bacteria like e coli.

A good rule of thumb to keep in mind is that if the pool's clean, it won't smell like a pool.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersummerpoolgrosssummer funaccuweather
ACCUWEATHER
Download the Eyewitness News AccuWeather app!
What to do if you're returning to a flooded home
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Severe storms cause damage across New York area
More accuweather
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Officials ID man struck, killed by lightning at Long Island park
Lightning strike causes damage to Nina Pineda's home
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy tours flood-ravaged senior community
Download the Eyewitness News AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News