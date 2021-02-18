How much snow in New York City, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Here are the latest snowfall totals from around New York City and the Tri-State area.
These totals are reported via the National Weather Service. You can submit your snowfall totals and photos by filling out the form at the bottom of this page.
CONNECTICUT
...Fairfield County...
Fairfield 5.0 in 0300 PM 02/18 Public
Norwalk 4.5 in 0200 PM 02/18 Public
New Canaan 4.3 in 0145 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Weston 4.1 in 0300 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Shelton 4.1 in 0210 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Bridgeport Airport 4.0 in 0400 PM 02/18 Official NWS Obs
Stamford 3.0 in 0100 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Redding 2.9 in 1230 PM 02/18 Cocorahs
...Middlesex County...
Killingworth 6.0 in 0417 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Clinton 5.8 in 0228 PM 02/18 Broadcast Media
2 SE Killingworth 4.8 in 0230 PM 02/18 Public
...New Haven County...
Madison 5.5 in 0400 PM 02/18 Cocorahs
1 NNW Guilford 4.4 in 0419 PM 02/18 CO-OP Observer
3 ENE North Haven 3.5 in 0326 PM 02/18 Cocorahs
North Haven 3.1 in 0215 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
...New London County...
Ledyard Center 5.5 in 0234 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
2 SSE Ledyard Center 4.9 in 0200 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Groton 4.5 in 0350 PM 02/18 Public
New London 4.0 in 0245 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
NEW JERSEY
...Bergen County...
Park Ridge 4.0 in 0326 PM 02/18 Public
Ridgewood 3.6 in 1200 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
New Milford 3.5 in 0100 PM 02/18 Public
Ridgefield 3.2 in 1247 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Glen Rock 2.8 in 0320 PM 02/18 Public
East Rutherford 2.8 in 1245 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
...Essex County...
Cedar Grove 3.8 in 0415 PM 02/18 Public
Livingston 3.5 in 0400 PM 02/18 Public
Nutley 3.5 in 0130 PM 02/18 Public
...Hudson County...
Harrison 3.5 in 0215 PM 02/18 CO-OP Observer
Kearny 3.0 in 0145 PM 02/18 Cocorahs
Hoboken 3.0 in 0100 PM 02/18 Public
Jersey City 2.9 in 0315 PM 02/18 Public
...Hunterdon County...
Ringoes 3.5 in 0400 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
2 NNE Three Bridges 3.5 in 0317 PM 02/18 Public
...Mercer County...
2 W Prospect Park 10.0 in 1250 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Hamilton Square 8.9 in 0545 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
2 NE Mercerville 8.8 in 0414 PM 02/18 Public
Hamilton Twp 8.5 in 0300 PM 02/18 Public
2 E Windsor 8.5 in 0100 PM 02/18 Public
Robbinsville Twp. 8.0 in 0130 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Trenton 8.0 in 1048 AM 02/18 Public
East Windsor Twp 7.5 in 1214 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
1 SE Robbinsville Twp. 6.7 in 0933 AM 02/18 Public
Lawrenceville 6.0 in 0405 PM 02/18 Public
Trenton Mercer Airport 6.0 in 1100 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter
2 W Yardville 6.0 in 0808 AM 02/18 Public
Ewing 5.5 in 1247 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
2 SW Trenton Mercer Airport 5.3 in 0128 PM 02/18 Public
Hightstown 4.6 in 0700 AM 02/18 CO-OP Observer
Hopewell 3.5 in 0330 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Princeton 3.0 in 1119 AM 02/18 Public
Yardville 2.9 in 0723 AM 02/18 Public
3 NW Pennington 2.8 in 1030 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter
...Middlesex County...
Manalapan Twp 8.0 in 1245 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Cranbury 5.3 in 0130 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Old Bridge 5.3 in 1230 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
South Plainfield 3.8 in 0330 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Carteret 3.5 in 0334 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Metuchen 3.5 in 1230 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Edison 2.8 in 1119 AM 02/18 Public
...Monmouth County...
Colts Neck 9.8 in 0450 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Freehold 9.7 in 0430 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Lincroft 9.5 in 0130 PM 02/18 Public
Eatontown 8.5 in 0305 PM 02/18 Public
2 ENE Perrineville 8.3 in 0100 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
East Long Branch 8.0 in 0130 PM 02/18 CO-OP Observer
2 W Wanamassa 7.6 in 1245 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
1 ESE Manalapan Township 7.5 in 1142 AM 02/18 Public
Middletown Twp 7.5 in 0340 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Manalapan Township 6.4 in 0415 PM 02/18 Public
Holmdel 6.0 in 0130 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Marlboro 6.0 in 0500 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Middletown 6.0 in 0300 PM 02/18 Public
Aberdeen 5.0 in 0300 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Hazlet 5.0 in 0155 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
1 NW Sea Bright 5.0 in 1019 AM 02/18 Public
2 N Tinton Falls 5.0 in 0839 AM 02/18 Public
2 N Wall Twp 5.0 in 0152 PM 02/18 Public
Leonardo 4.5 in 0156 PM 02/18 Public
Cream Ridge 4.3 in 0230 PM 02/18 Public
Keyport 4.0 in 0630 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Howell 3.7 in 0429 PM 02/18 Public
Strathmore 2.0 in 0900 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter
...Morris County...
Rockaway 4.5 in 0600 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Green Pond 4.0 in 0235 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Randolph 3.9 in 0229 PM 02/18 Cocorahs
2 NNE Brookside 3.8 in 1253 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Butler 3.7 in 0130 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Chatham 3.5 in 0530 PM 02/18 Public
Marcella 3.5 in 1215 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Lake Hopatcong 3.2 in 1214 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Morris Twp 2.5 in 0445 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
...Ocean County...
Manchester Twp 4.2 in 0620 PM 02/18 Public
Brick 3.6 in 0136 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
2 SSE Ramtown 3.5 in 0334 PM 02/18 Public
2 E Ramtown 3.5 in 0225 PM 02/18 Public
3 W Leisure Village East 3.0 in 0345 PM 02/18 Public
Seaside Heights 3.0 in 0319 PM 02/18 Public
Point Pleasant Beach 2.7 in 0500 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Point Pleasant 2.5 in 1136 AM 02/18 Public
Whiting 2.1 in 0132 PM 02/18 Public
1 N Bayville 2.0 in 0255 PM 02/18 Public
Forked River 2.0 in 0305 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Lacey Twp 2.0 in 0255 PM 02/18 Public
Toms River 2.0 in 1214 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
1 ESE Manahawkin 0.8 in 1230 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
...Passaic County...
Bloomingdale 3.4 in 1250 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Wayne 2.5 in 0133 PM 02/18 Public
...Somerset County...
Basking Ridge 4.0 in 1140 AM 02/18 Public
Bridgewater 4.0 in 0225 PM 02/18 Public
2 NW Bridgewater 3.7 in 0200 PM 02/18 Public
Hillsborough Twp 3.5 in 0400 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Manville 3.5 in 0400 PM 02/18 Public
1 ENE Warren 3.5 in 1230 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Warren 3.5 in 1138 AM 02/18 Public
3 NNW Bridgewater 3.2 in 0500 PM 02/18 Cocorahs
Somerville 3.1 in 1215 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Branchburg Twp 3.0 in 0330 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
...Sussex County...
1 NE Stanhope 3.5 in 0336 PM 02/18 Public
Byram 3.3 in 0426 PM 02/18 Public
Andover 3.2 in 0100 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
1 W Wantage Twp 0.9 in 0300 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
...Union County...
Newark Airport 4.0 in 0400 PM 02/18 Official NWS Obs
Plainfield 3.8 in 1225 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Cranford 3.6 in 1230 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Elizabeth 3.4 in 1215 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Linden 3.0 in 1230 PM 02/18 Amateur Radio
Mountainside 2.7 in 1140 AM 02/18 Public
...Warren County...
Stewartsville 4.0 in 0400 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Hackettstown 3.5 in 1159 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Blairstown 2.5 in 1234 PM 02/18 Cocorahs
Marksboro 2.5 in 0240 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
NEW YORK
...Bronx County...
Parkchester 3.5 in 0300 PM 02/18 CO-OP Observer
Riverdale 3.3 in 0217 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
...Kings County...
1 SSW Flatbush 3.8 in 0330 PM 02/18 Broadcast Media
2 WNW Crown Heights 3.6 in 1230 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
3 SE Flatbush 3.5 in 0300 PM 02/18 Public
1 NW Flatbush 3.5 in 1245 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
2 W Flatbush 2.0 in 1000 AM 02/18 Public
...Nassau County...
Elmont 5.8 in 0140 PM 02/18 Public
1 NE Roosevelt 5.5 in 0115 PM 02/18 Fire Dept/Rescue
Hempstead 5.2 in 0207 PM 02/18 Public
Seaford 5.1 in 0200 PM 02/18 Public
1 SSE East Massapequa 4.3 in 0215 AM 02/18
East Williston 4.2 in 0200 PM 02/18 Public
New Hyde Park 4.1 in 0200 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
West Hempstead 4.0 in 0344 PM 02/18 Public
East Meadow 4.0 in 0207 PM 02/18 NWS Employee
Carle Place 3.9 in 0245 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Manhasset 3.8 in 0150 PM 02/18 Public
Port Washington 3.0 in 0100 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Levittown 3.0 in 1210 PM 02/18 Public
Syosset 2.9 in 1200 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
...New York County...
1 NNE Battery Park 4.0 in 1150 AM 02/18 Public
Central Park 3.2 in 0400 PM 02/18 Official NWS Obs
1 N New York 2.5 in 1215 PM 02/18 Cocorahs
Washington Heights 2.5 in 1058 AM 02/18 Public
...Queens County...
Bayside 4.4 in 0107 PM 02/18 Public
1 SSE Elmhurst 4.1 in 0230 PM 02/18 Public
Whitestone 3.8 in 0156 PM 02/18 Public
Flushing 3.5 in 0248 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
2 WSW Elmhurst 3.4 in 1200 PM 02/18 Public
NYC/La Guardia 3.1 in 0400 PM 02/18 Official NWS Obs
...Richmond County...
1 E Annadale 4.1 in 0100 PM 02/18 Public
Westerleigh 2.6 in 1140 AM 02/18 Public
...Rockland County...
South Nyack 3.8 in 0217 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Chestnut Ridge 3.5 in 0100 PM 02/18 Public
Nyack 3.2 in 0100 PM 02/18 Public
New City 3.0 in 0215 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
...Suffolk County...
1 S Deer Park 6.0 in 0218 PM 02/18 Public
Orient 5.0 in 0400 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
West Islip 5.0 in 0145 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Smithtown 4.5 in 0430 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
1 NW Remsenburg-Speonk 4.5 in 0300 PM 02/18 Public
Bay Shore 4.5 in 0148 PM 02/18 Cocorahs
Southampton 4.3 in 0247 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
2 NW Peconic River 4.1 in 0250 PM 02/18 NWS Employee
Centereach 4.1 in 0248 PM 02/18 NWS Employee
Stony Brook 4.1 in 0206 PM 02/18 NWS Employee
1 SSE Stony Brook 4.0 in 0145 PM 02/18 Public
Lindenhurst 4.0 in 0100 PM 02/18 Public
Commack 4.0 in 1230 PM 02/18 Public
Islip 3.9 in 0400 PM 02/18 Official NWS Obs
1 ESE Wading River 3.9 in 0326 PM 02/18 NWS Employee
Central Islip 3.9 in 0155 PM 02/18 Public
Sayville 3.7 in 0200 PM 02/18 NWS Employee
Islip Airport 3.7 in 0200 PM 02/18 Official NWS Obs
2 S Deer Park 3.5 in 1215 PM 02/18 Public
1 WNW Babylon 3.3 in 1145 AM 02/18 Public
Center Moriches 3.1 in 0200 PM 02/18 Cocorahs
Babylon 3.0 in 0115 PM 02/18 Public
2 SW Nissequogue 2.7 in 1200 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Farmingville 2.5 in 0100 PM 02/18 NWS Employee
Upton 2.4 in 0100 PM 02/18 Official NWS Obs
...Westchester County...
Armonk 5.0 in 0300 PM 02/18 Public
2 SSE Hawthorne 4.0 in 0309 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
White Plains 4.0 in 0217 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Hastings-on-Hudson 4.0 in 0100 PM 02/18 Public
Croton-on-Hudson 3.8 in 0200 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
Dobbs Ferry 3.5 in 0217 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
New Rochelle 3.0 in 0217 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter
