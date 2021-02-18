How much snow in New York City, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Here are the latest snowfall totals from around New York City and the Tri-State area.These totals are reported via the National Weather Service. ...Fairfield County...Fairfield 5.0 in 0300 PM 02/18 PublicNorwalk 4.5 in 0200 PM 02/18 PublicNew Canaan 4.3 in 0145 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterWeston 4.1 in 0300 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterShelton 4.1 in 0210 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterBridgeport Airport 4.0 in 0400 PM 02/18 Official NWS ObsStamford 3.0 in 0100 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterRedding 2.9 in 1230 PM 02/18 Cocorahs...Middlesex County...Killingworth 6.0 in 0417 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterClinton 5.8 in 0228 PM 02/18 Broadcast Media2 SE Killingworth 4.8 in 0230 PM 02/18 Public...New Haven County...Madison 5.5 in 0400 PM 02/18 Cocorahs1 NNW Guilford 4.4 in 0419 PM 02/18 CO-OP Observer3 ENE North Haven 3.5 in 0326 PM 02/18 CocorahsNorth Haven 3.1 in 0215 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter...New London County...Ledyard Center 5.5 in 0234 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter2 SSE Ledyard Center 4.9 in 0200 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterGroton 4.5 in 0350 PM 02/18 PublicNew London 4.0 in 0245 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter...Bergen County...Park Ridge 4.0 in 0326 PM 02/18 PublicRidgewood 3.6 in 1200 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterNew Milford 3.5 in 0100 PM 02/18 PublicRidgefield 3.2 in 1247 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterGlen Rock 2.8 in 0320 PM 02/18 PublicEast Rutherford 2.8 in 1245 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter...Essex County...Cedar Grove 3.8 in 0415 PM 02/18 PublicLivingston 3.5 in 0400 PM 02/18 PublicNutley 3.5 in 0130 PM 02/18 Public...Hudson County...Harrison 3.5 in 0215 PM 02/18 CO-OP ObserverKearny 3.0 in 0145 PM 02/18 CocorahsHoboken 3.0 in 0100 PM 02/18 PublicJersey City 2.9 in 0315 PM 02/18 Public...Hunterdon County...Ringoes 3.5 in 0400 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter2 NNE Three Bridges 3.5 in 0317 PM 02/18 Public...Mercer County...2 W Prospect Park 10.0 in 1250 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterHamilton Square 8.9 in 0545 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter2 NE Mercerville 8.8 in 0414 PM 02/18 PublicHamilton Twp 8.5 in 0300 PM 02/18 Public2 E Windsor 8.5 in 0100 PM 02/18 PublicRobbinsville Twp. 8.0 in 0130 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterTrenton 8.0 in 1048 AM 02/18 PublicEast Windsor Twp 7.5 in 1214 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter1 SE Robbinsville Twp. 6.7 in 0933 AM 02/18 PublicLawrenceville 6.0 in 0405 PM 02/18 PublicTrenton Mercer Airport 6.0 in 1100 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter2 W Yardville 6.0 in 0808 AM 02/18 PublicEwing 5.5 in 1247 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter2 SW Trenton Mercer Airport 5.3 in 0128 PM 02/18 PublicHightstown 4.6 in 0700 AM 02/18 CO-OP ObserverHopewell 3.5 in 0330 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterPrinceton 3.0 in 1119 AM 02/18 PublicYardville 2.9 in 0723 AM 02/18 Public3 NW Pennington 2.8 in 1030 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter...Middlesex County...Manalapan Twp 8.0 in 1245 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterCranbury 5.3 in 0130 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterOld Bridge 5.3 in 1230 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterSouth Plainfield 3.8 in 0330 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterCarteret 3.5 in 0334 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterMetuchen 3.5 in 1230 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterEdison 2.8 in 1119 AM 02/18 Public...Monmouth County...Colts Neck 9.8 in 0450 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterFreehold 9.7 in 0430 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterLincroft 9.5 in 0130 PM 02/18 PublicEatontown 8.5 in 0305 PM 02/18 Public2 ENE Perrineville 8.3 in 0100 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterEast Long Branch 8.0 in 0130 PM 02/18 CO-OP Observer2 W Wanamassa 7.6 in 1245 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter1 ESE Manalapan Township 7.5 in 1142 AM 02/18 PublicMiddletown Twp 7.5 in 0340 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterManalapan Township 6.4 in 0415 PM 02/18 PublicHolmdel 6.0 in 0130 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterMarlboro 6.0 in 0500 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterMiddletown 6.0 in 0300 PM 02/18 PublicAberdeen 5.0 in 0300 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterHazlet 5.0 in 0155 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter1 NW Sea Bright 5.0 in 1019 AM 02/18 Public2 N Tinton Falls 5.0 in 0839 AM 02/18 Public2 N Wall Twp 5.0 in 0152 PM 02/18 PublicLeonardo 4.5 in 0156 PM 02/18 PublicCream Ridge 4.3 in 0230 PM 02/18 PublicKeyport 4.0 in 0630 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterHowell 3.7 in 0429 PM 02/18 PublicStrathmore 2.0 in 0900 AM 02/18 Trained Spotter...Morris County...Rockaway 4.5 in 0600 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterGreen Pond 4.0 in 0235 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterRandolph 3.9 in 0229 PM 02/18 Cocorahs2 NNE Brookside 3.8 in 1253 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterButler 3.7 in 0130 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterChatham 3.5 in 0530 PM 02/18 PublicMarcella 3.5 in 1215 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterLake Hopatcong 3.2 in 1214 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterMorris Twp 2.5 in 0445 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter...Ocean County...Manchester Twp 4.2 in 0620 PM 02/18 PublicBrick 3.6 in 0136 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter2 SSE Ramtown 3.5 in 0334 PM 02/18 Public2 E Ramtown 3.5 in 0225 PM 02/18 Public3 W Leisure Village East 3.0 in 0345 PM 02/18 PublicSeaside Heights 3.0 in 0319 PM 02/18 PublicPoint Pleasant Beach 2.7 in 0500 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterPoint Pleasant 2.5 in 1136 AM 02/18 PublicWhiting 2.1 in 0132 PM 02/18 Public1 N Bayville 2.0 in 0255 PM 02/18 PublicForked River 2.0 in 0305 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterLacey Twp 2.0 in 0255 PM 02/18 PublicToms River 2.0 in 1214 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter1 ESE Manahawkin 0.8 in 1230 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter...Passaic County...Bloomingdale 3.4 in 1250 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterWayne 2.5 in 0133 PM 02/18 Public...Somerset County...Basking Ridge 4.0 in 1140 AM 02/18 PublicBridgewater 4.0 in 0225 PM 02/18 Public2 NW Bridgewater 3.7 in 0200 PM 02/18 PublicHillsborough Twp 3.5 in 0400 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterManville 3.5 in 0400 PM 02/18 Public1 ENE Warren 3.5 in 1230 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterWarren 3.5 in 1138 AM 02/18 Public3 NNW Bridgewater 3.2 in 0500 PM 02/18 CocorahsSomerville 3.1 in 1215 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterBranchburg Twp 3.0 in 0330 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter...Sussex County...1 NE Stanhope 3.5 in 0336 PM 02/18 PublicByram 3.3 in 0426 PM 02/18 PublicAndover 3.2 in 0100 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter1 W Wantage Twp 0.9 in 0300 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter...Union County...Newark Airport 4.0 in 0400 PM 02/18 Official NWS ObsPlainfield 3.8 in 1225 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterCranford 3.6 in 1230 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterElizabeth 3.4 in 1215 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterLinden 3.0 in 1230 PM 02/18 Amateur RadioMountainside 2.7 in 1140 AM 02/18 Public...Warren County...Stewartsville 4.0 in 0400 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterHackettstown 3.5 in 1159 AM 02/18 Trained SpotterBlairstown 2.5 in 1234 PM 02/18 CocorahsMarksboro 2.5 in 0240 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter...Bronx County...Parkchester 3.5 in 0300 PM 02/18 CO-OP ObserverRiverdale 3.3 in 0217 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter...Kings County...1 SSW Flatbush 3.8 in 0330 PM 02/18 Broadcast Media2 WNW Crown Heights 3.6 in 1230 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter3 SE Flatbush 3.5 in 0300 PM 02/18 Public1 NW Flatbush 3.5 in 1245 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter2 W Flatbush 2.0 in 1000 AM 02/18 Public...Nassau County...Elmont 5.8 in 0140 PM 02/18 Public1 NE Roosevelt 5.5 in 0115 PM 02/18 Fire Dept/RescueHempstead 5.2 in 0207 PM 02/18 PublicSeaford 5.1 in 0200 PM 02/18 Public1 SSE East Massapequa 4.3 in 0215 AM 02/18East Williston 4.2 in 0200 PM 02/18 PublicNew Hyde Park 4.1 in 0200 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterWest Hempstead 4.0 in 0344 PM 02/18 PublicEast Meadow 4.0 in 0207 PM 02/18 NWS EmployeeCarle Place 3.9 in 0245 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterManhasset 3.8 in 0150 PM 02/18 PublicPort Washington 3.0 in 0100 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterLevittown 3.0 in 1210 PM 02/18 PublicSyosset 2.9 in 1200 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter...New York County...1 NNE Battery Park 4.0 in 1150 AM 02/18 PublicCentral Park 3.2 in 0400 PM 02/18 Official NWS Obs1 N New York 2.5 in 1215 PM 02/18 CocorahsWashington Heights 2.5 in 1058 AM 02/18 Public...Queens County...Bayside 4.4 in 0107 PM 02/18 Public1 SSE Elmhurst 4.1 in 0230 PM 02/18 PublicWhitestone 3.8 in 0156 PM 02/18 PublicFlushing 3.5 in 0248 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter2 WSW Elmhurst 3.4 in 1200 PM 02/18 PublicNYC/La Guardia 3.1 in 0400 PM 02/18 Official NWS Obs...Richmond County...1 E Annadale 4.1 in 0100 PM 02/18 PublicWesterleigh 2.6 in 1140 AM 02/18 Public...Rockland County...South Nyack 3.8 in 0217 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterChestnut Ridge 3.5 in 0100 PM 02/18 PublicNyack 3.2 in 0100 PM 02/18 PublicNew City 3.0 in 0215 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter...Suffolk County...1 S Deer Park 6.0 in 0218 PM 02/18 PublicOrient 5.0 in 0400 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterWest Islip 5.0 in 0145 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterSmithtown 4.5 in 0430 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter1 NW Remsenburg-Speonk 4.5 in 0300 PM 02/18 PublicBay Shore 4.5 in 0148 PM 02/18 CocorahsSouthampton 4.3 in 0247 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter2 NW Peconic River 4.1 in 0250 PM 02/18 NWS EmployeeCentereach 4.1 in 0248 PM 02/18 NWS EmployeeStony Brook 4.1 in 0206 PM 02/18 NWS Employee1 SSE Stony Brook 4.0 in 0145 PM 02/18 PublicLindenhurst 4.0 in 0100 PM 02/18 PublicCommack 4.0 in 1230 PM 02/18 PublicIslip 3.9 in 0400 PM 02/18 Official NWS Obs1 ESE Wading River 3.9 in 0326 PM 02/18 NWS EmployeeCentral Islip 3.9 in 0155 PM 02/18 PublicSayville 3.7 in 0200 PM 02/18 NWS EmployeeIslip Airport 3.7 in 0200 PM 02/18 Official NWS Obs2 S Deer Park 3.5 in 1215 PM 02/18 Public1 WNW Babylon 3.3 in 1145 AM 02/18 PublicCenter Moriches 3.1 in 0200 PM 02/18 CocorahsBabylon 3.0 in 0115 PM 02/18 Public2 SW Nissequogue 2.7 in 1200 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterFarmingville 2.5 in 0100 PM 02/18 NWS EmployeeUpton 2.4 in 0100 PM 02/18 Official NWS Obs...Westchester County...Armonk 5.0 in 0300 PM 02/18 Public2 SSE Hawthorne 4.0 in 0309 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterWhite Plains 4.0 in 0217 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterHastings-on-Hudson 4.0 in 0100 PM 02/18 PublicCroton-on-Hudson 3.8 in 0200 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterDobbs Ferry 3.5 in 0217 PM 02/18 Trained SpotterNew Rochelle 3.0 in 0217 PM 02/18 Trained Spotter