Powerful winds are whipping through our area, taking down trees and causing power outages, even an electrical fire in one area.Scaffolding was dangling from a building on the Upper East Side. Crews were working to secure the scene.FDNY members responded on Wadsworth Avenue in Manhattan when scaffolding fell on a bus. Fortunately, no one was hurt.In Fanwood, New Jersey there is debris all over the road. So far it's mostly small branches, but an entire tree did fall down blocking Russell Road.It completely uprooted.It fell away from the home it was near, but did fall onto power lines, partially bringing down a power pole.The roadway has barricades blocking traffic along Russell and North Avenue because of the tree in the roadway and the sagging power lines.Several homes throughout the state lost power as a result of the windy weather.Debris fell into the roadway in Harrison, New Jersey after part of the roof of a former Holy Cross School blew into the roadway.The building used to house a school, but is apparently no longer in use. Crews roped off the debris and the road.Several homes also lost power in Kings Park, Suffolk County after a tree fell causing an electrical fire. The fire actually lit the front lawn of a home on fire.No one was injured.Meantime, the high wind conditions are creating delays at New York's La Guardia Airport.Eyewitness News is told flights are not being allowed to take off or land at the airport until further notice due to gusting winds.The conditions are resulting in delays averaging 2 hours and 22 minutes.Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for updates.