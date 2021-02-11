How much snow fell, and what comes next

New York City will miss out on one system on Thursday night into Friday, which is expected to stay well south of the area.
Some of the season's coldest air will take a grip on the region starting Friday. We'll be lucky to hit 30 degrees into early next week.
Another potential winter storm that could bring some snow or ice to the Tr-State on Sunday. Yet another storm could form along the coast on Tuesday.
New York City has already surpassed the city's seasonal average snowfall of 28.5 inches, as 32.5 inches of snow have fallen in the city so far in the 2020-2021 season. This season's total is just over 2 feet more than the total for the 2019-20 season in which New York City officially recorded just 4.8 inches of snow.
Here's how much snow fell Wednesday night into Thursday across the region (from the National Weather Service)
CONNECTICUT
Fairfield County...
Norwalk 2.8 in 0516 AM 02/11 Public
Greenwich 2.2 in 0600 AM 02/11 Public
Bridgeport Airport 1.8 in 0700 AM 02/11 Official NWS Obs
3 SE Easton 1.5 in 0330 AM 02/11 Public
NEW JERSEY
Hudson County...
Harrison 1.7 in 0414 AM 02/11 CO-OP Observer
Hunterdon County...
Readington Twp 2.3 in 0620 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
Tewksbury Twp 1.8 in 0655 AM 02/11 Public
Mercer County...
Ewing 3.4 in 0800 AM 02/11 NWS Employee
Ewing 3.2 in 0500 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
Hamilton Square 2.5 in 0700 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
Hopewell 2.2 in 0243 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
Middlesex County...
Cranbury 2.6 in 0626 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
Woodbridge 2.5 in 0645 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
Parlin 1.9 in 0621 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
Monmouth County...
Manalapan Township 2.5 in 0800 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
Howell 2.2 in 0810 AM 02/11 Public
Leonardo 1.6 in 0655 AM 02/11 Public
Morris County...
2 NNE Brookside 1.5 in 0700 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
1 NW Denville 1.3 in 0520 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
Lake Hopatcong 1.3 in 0628 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
Ocean County...
Forked River 4.0 in 0612 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
Tuckerton 3.8 in 0730 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
Jackson 2.6 in 0720 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
Harvey Cedars 2.5 in 0700 AM 02/11 Law Enforcement
Brick 2.0 in 0611 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
Lakewood 2.0 in 0800 AM 02/11 Public
Manahawkin 0.2 in 1244 AM 02/11 Public
Passaic County...
Bloomingdale 0.9 in 0705 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
Somerset County...
Hillsborough Twp 2.5 in 0616 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
Manville 2.4 in 0611 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
Bridgewater 2.3 in 0230 AM 02/11 Public
1 NW Bridgewater 2.0 in 0600 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
2 NW Martinsville 2.0 in 0700 AM 02/11 Cocorahs
Warren 2.0 in 0805 AM 02/11 Public
Sussex County...
Sandyston Twp 1.0 in 0554 AM 02/11 Public
3 N Pellettown 0.4 in 0414 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
Warren County...
2 NW Hope 2.1 in 0605 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
Stewartsville 2.1 in 0700 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
1 SSE Marksboro 1.5 in 0700 AM 02/11 Cocorahs
Hackettstown 1.5 in 0645 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
Blairstown 1.3 in 0815 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
Union County...
Cranford 2.0 in 0700 AM 02/11 Emergency Mngr
NEW YOR
Bronx County...
Laguardia Airport 1.2 in 0700 AM 02/11 Official NWS Obs
Nassau County...
East Meadow 1.6 in 0800 AM 02/11 NWS Employee
Plainview 1.6 in 0735 AM 02/11 Public
East Williston 1.6 in 0645 AM 02/11 Public
Syosset 1.4 in 0700 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
New York County...
Central Park 1.3 in 0840 AM 02/11 Official NWS Obs
Queens County...
Kennedy Airport 2.2 in 0700 AM 02/11 Official NWS Obs
Richmond County...
Westerleigh 2.5 in 0745 AM 02/11 Public
1 WNW Huguenot 2.1 in 0453 AM 02/11 Broadcast Media
1 NW Tompkinsville 2.1 in 0255 AM 02/11 Public
Suffolk County...
Saint James 2.0 in 0730 AM 02/11 Trained Spotter
Riverhead 1.8 in 0730 AM 02/11 NWS Employee
Centereach 1.8 in 0625 AM 02/11 NWS Employee
Sayville 1.7 in 0700 AM 02/11 NWS Employee
Manorville 1.5 in 0530 AM 02/11 Public
