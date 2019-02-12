EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5135083" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the snow in New York City.

A mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is creating a mess across the New York area Tuesday, with slick roads and sidewalks prompting warnings for anyone who ventures outside.Hundreds of spin-outs and minor accidents were reported across the Tri-State, and sanitation employees and road crews are working around the clock to spread salt and sand in an effort to keep drivers and pedestrians safe.Preparing for a worst case scenario, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency and closed state government offices. Dozens of schools were closed across the region.Despite the wintry mix, New York City schools remained open, as accumulations in the city were minor before the snow switched over to freezing rain.Still, officials were preparing for a messy evening commute and urging everyone to use mass transit if possible.The Department of Sanitation has 2,400 people working, with 695 salt spreaders and 1,000 plows on the roads or at the ready.In New Jersey, the snow also created slick conditions and prompted the state to institute a commercial vehicle ban as officials try to limit any possible mess on the roads.There are a slew of crews on standby, with 700 sanders and salters rolling into action."We're prepared, not only with our own crews but our contract crews, to the extent we need them for salting and plowing," the Department of Transportation said in a statement.There is also a fear that icing will lead to downed trees and power lines, increasing the likelihood of outages."Overall, we want all residents to be safe," Murphy said. "Again, please use common sense and caution out on the roads."Conditions were also very messy throughout the Hudson Valley, with Orange County seeing the brunt of the storm.Accumulations were expected to be higher to the north and west of the city, with the possibility for 3 to 6 inches compared to 1 to 3 in the city and along the coast.There was moderate snow totals on Long Island, where many children were enjoying a day off from school.Parents agreed with the districts' decision, especially considering the likelihood for icing conditions.If you are flying Tuesday, check with your carrier before you head out. There are hundreds of flight delays and cancellations at JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark airports.----------