Hurricane Zeta re-strengthens: could bring rain, snow to New York City area this week

As the Gulf Coast braces for Zeta's impact, the Tri-State is preparing for the storm to mix with a wintry air mass that has already dumped snow in other parts of the country.
As those two systems merge, it will be a powerhouse of a storm along the East Coast.
The Tri-State will see heavy rain Thursday ahead of the approach of the remnant low of Zeta which will arrive later Thursday night and into Friday morning.
Expect 1 to 3 inches of rainfall, and in terms of snowfall, there won't be a lot, but don't be surprised by snowflakes in the air.
There could be some light accumulation in the hills of northwest New Jersey and parts of the mid-Hudson Valley.
The areas that will receive several inches of snowfall is more to the north, but an AccuWeather Alert remains in place Thursday into Friday.
Zeta returned to hurricane status as expected early Wednesday and is now a much more organized storm.
It is expected to quickly move north toward the Louisiana coast this afternoon and strengthen to a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 100 mph.
The biggest threat will be a storm surge up to 7 feet in Louisiana and up to 9 feel in Alabama and Mississippi.
The National Hurricane Center has issued a Hurricane Warning and a Storm Surge Warning for Mississippi and Alabama.
A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Florida's panhandle.
Zeta is the 27th named storm of the season.
