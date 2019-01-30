WEST MILFORD, New Jersey (WABC) --Icy conditions are gripping the Tri-State area Wednesday.
Some areas that have already been hit with snow are getting ready for some more.
In New Jersey, West Milford schools are on a delay Wednesday because of concerns about slick road conditions.
Route 23 was looking great as salt spreaders drove by, but temperatures are below freezing and untreated side roads are going to be dangerous.
Video showed that a good amount of snow fell Tuesday night in nearby Sparta.
Much of northwest New Jersey saw a few inches of snow fall, but now the concern is turning to the dangerous cold and high winds we're about to get.
Officials are warning a deep freeze with wind chills below zero will make going outside dangerous.
Roads will be icy in areas. Winds could bring down power lines. That means we could see blackouts.
"The winds are going to pick up. And I just ask everyone, if you do lose power, call it in immediately. With those frigid temps, we don't want anybody in a cold house like that. We are talking dangerous situations," said Joe Flordaliso, BPW president.
Governor Phil Murphy says the state has 1,400 pieces of snow equipment they deployed Tuesday.
Salt spreaders are out Wednesday morning to try and combat the ice, but you should leave extra time for commuting.
