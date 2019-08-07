Weather

NWS: Tornado with 70 mph wind speeds touches down in New Jersey

SPRINGFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- The National Weather Service said a tornado briefly touched down in New Jersey in Wednesday afternoon.

The EF-0 tornado touched down in Springfield at 2:47 p.m. and was on the ground for four minutes.

The NWS estimates the tornado's wind speed was 70 mph.

Storm and flood warnings were in effect at the time of the touchdown.

Lightning, hail, strong winds and even an isolated tornado were all said to be possible from the storms hitting the Tri-State area.

At one point, nearly 20,000 customers in New Jersey were without power.

There were also reports of a giant tree that fell onto a home in Springfield.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherspringfieldunion countytornadostorm damage
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Storm warnings continue across the area
Owner of Equinox, SoulCycle to host Trump fundraiser, WaPost reports
NJ community warned after coyote snatches and kills dog
Bodies found in Canada believed to be teen murder suspects
Teen who fatally stabbed classmate near school gets 17 years
Police investigating fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy on Long Island
Fallen soldier's family gifted mortgage-free home in NYC
Show More
Man slams 13-year-old to ground during national anthem: police
Suspect in custody after woman raped at Brooklyn park
USA Today HQ evacuated after report of man with weapon
Boy escapes serious injury in fall from 2nd-floor of NJ home
Puerto Rico high court overturns Pedro Pierluisi as governor
More TOP STORIES News