NWS: Tornado with 70 mph wind speeds touches down in New Jersey

The EF-0 tornado touched down in Springfield at 2:47 p.m. and was on the ground for four minutes.
The NWS estimates the tornado's wind speed was 70 mph.
STORM REPORT— Lee Goldberg (@LeeGoldbergABC7) August 7, 2019
EF0 tornado in Springfield, NJ #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/zKSymrMKvq
Storm and flood warnings were in effect at the time of the touchdown.
Lightning, hail, strong winds and even an isolated tornado were all said to be possible from the storms hitting the Tri-State area.
At one point, nearly 20,000 customers in New Jersey were without power.
There were also reports of a giant tree that fell onto a home in Springfield.
Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube