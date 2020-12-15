weather

New York City braces for biggest snowfall in years, outdoor dining shuttered

First snow of the season hits New York City
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On the heels of indoor dining being suspended in New York City due to an uptick in coronavirus cases, outdoor dining is taking a hit as well thanks to the major winter storm hitting the Tri-State area.

There could be accumulations of a foot of snow or more by the time the storm has passed, and when even just an inch is predicted, a "snow alert" is triggered that requires restaurants to remove or secure outdoor furniture and remove their electric heaters.

As a result, outdoor dining was suspended as of 2 p.m. Wednesday when the Department of Sanitation's snow alert took effect.

Narrow side streets have always been a problem for snow plows, and now, many of them have outdoor dining setups that present an even greater challenge.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city now has smaller, more agile vehicles to more easily tackle side streets, and that's despite cuts to the sanitation budget this year due to the pandemic.

Additional preparations include anti-icing treatments that began before the snow's arrival and salt spreaders that are out on the roads.
EMBED More News Videos

Kemberly Richardson reports on snow preparations in New York City.



City leaders spent the day pleading with New Yorkers to stay out of the way of thousands of sanitation crews. On Henry Hudson Bridge, icy conditions led to a 19-car pileup that left several people hurt.

Despite the wallop of snow, the MTA was still operating Wednesday evening.

"When the storm started it wasn't coming down all that fast, now it's very different it's coming down very fast, we can't make a prediction about tomorrow morning... we'll make that call at 3 a.m., 4 a.m.," said interim transit president Sarah Feinberg.

Meanwhile, restaurants will be permitted to reopen when the alert ends, which is anticipated to be Thursday night but could run into Friday depending on the storm's intensity.

ALSO READ | Winter Storm Warning: Here's how much to expect

If the forecast calls for a foot of snow or more, restaurants must remove or consolidate structures, including barriers, to take up as little space as possible and make plowing easier.

"Having to suspend outdoor dining in the roadways due to the plowing operation, certainly, it's the worst timing possible," acting Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson said. "Especially with these local businesses, which in New York anyway, whether it be in New York or in Manhattan or out in the boroughs, it's the flavor of the neighborhood. We want to work with them. We want to do everything we can. We're committed to keeping them solvent and viable, so yeah, definitely adds a challenge, plowing around them is a challenge. So the message for our operators this year is slow and methodical. If we want to control the weight, we want to make sure we're not pushing too much snow to the right side at any given time towards structures. And just keep on, keep on our method, keep on our process."

The city is using a new term this year, a "winter operations advisory," when the forecast is under an inch of total accumulation. Outdoor dining is permitted to remain open under those circumstances, and Monday was a "winter operations advisory."

ALSO READ | Weather updates: NY area bracing for major winter storm

A Snow Alert is enacted when:
- There is over an inch of accumulation
- Roadway dining must close
- Entire structure must be broken down if over 12" forecast

Meantime, all COVID testing at NYC Health+Hospital locations ended at 2 p.m. and is expected to resume at noon Thursday.

SHARE YOUR SNOW PHOTOS


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew york citybusinessfoodstormnyc weatherweatherrestaurantrestaurantssanitation workersnowstorm
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
SNOW TOTALS: How much fell where you live
Just stay home, Murphy urges as a state of emergency takes hold in NJ
Snow prompts state of emergency in 10 Hudson Valley counties
Biggest snow storm in years! Watch LIVE here
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biggest snow storm in years! Watch LIVE here
Weather Live Updates: Travel, schools already impacted by winter storm
RoadCam 7 captures treacherous roads during snowstorm
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
6 hurt in 19-car pileup on Henry Hudson Parkway
No snow day! NYC school buildings closed, but classes go on
Cuomo says NY shutdown possible, reveals when it may happen
Show More
Just stay home, Murphy urges as a state of emergency takes hold in NJ
SNOW TOTALS: How much fell where you live
Should pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Rules eased for water from showerheads, a Trump pet peeve
Blizzard-like conditions snarling travel on Long Island
More TOP STORIES News