Snow Alert for Wednesday shuts down outdoor dining in NYC

This means that NYC restaurants lost their indoor dining capabilities on the same week as the potential snowstorm that will cancel all outdoor dining for the duration of the snow alert.
The city will notify restaurants when they can reopen roadway seating for outdoor dining. Based on the current forecast, the city estimates that this Snow Alert will be over on Thursday evening, allowing restaurants to reopen, but this may change to the morning of Friday, December 18 based on actual accumulations and roadway conditions.
What to know:
Outdoor dining in NYC must be shut down under Snow Alert
The New York City Department of Sanitation has issued a Snow Alert for Wednesday, beginning at 2 p.m., which will put an end to outdoor dining in the city. At this time, the city is not asking that restaurants remove any barriers or structures for roadway dining.
How much snow to expect
Snow totals of 6"-10" are possible along the I-95 corridor including New York City, with potentially higher amounts north and west where the snow will be fluffier due to colder temperatures.
Any deviation in the storm track could cause some mixing issues south and east of the city, possibly holding down totals there.
Winter Storm Watch issued
An early winter storm could dump more than a foot of snow across parts of the Tri-State area on Wednesday into Thursday, according to the AccuWeather forecast. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the entire New York City and Tri-State area starting Wednesday.
