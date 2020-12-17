6 hurt in 19-car pileup on Henry Hudson Parkway in New York City

The first 911 call was reported at 6:10 a.m., with the chain-reaction pileup happening near the West 181st Street.
The number of vehicles involved is unclear, but police say it was approximately 19. Sources say that 9 of the 19 vehicles had to be towed off the bridge.
Four of the injuries were said to be serious but not life-threatening, authorities said, while two of the injuries were minor.
Still, all six victims were transported to area hospitals.
All southbound lanes were shut down in the area as a result of the crash, and traffic on the Henry Hudson Bridge was backed up for miles. The lanes reopened shortly after 9:30 p.m.
