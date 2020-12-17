6 hurt in 19-car pileup on Henry Hudson Parkway in New York City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8831134" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> RoadCam 7 drove across the Cross County Parkway as snow fell across the region, creating dangerous driving conditions.

ADVISORY: Due to a multi-car collision on the Henry Hudson Bridge, southbound lanes have been closed. Please avoid the area.⁰

Again, avoid any unnecessary travel during this storm. pic.twitter.com/sYSIn7mh48 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 17, 2020

UPPER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) -- At least six people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down part of the Henry Hudson Parkway during heavy snowfall Wednesday evening.The first 911 call was reported at 6:10 a.m., with the chain-reaction pileup happening near the West 181st Street.The number of vehicles involved is unclear, but police say it was approximately 19. Sources say that 9 of the 19 vehicles had to be towed off the bridge.Four of the injuries were said to be serious but not life-threatening, authorities said, while two of the injuries were minor.Still, all six victims were transported to area hospitals.All southbound lanes were shut down in the area as a result of the crash, and traffic on the Henry Hudson Bridge was backed up for miles. The lanes reopened shortly after 9:30 p.m.----------