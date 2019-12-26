Weather

Remembering NYC's Christmas blizzard of 2010

Cars creep along the Long Island expressway during a blizzard in New York, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2010. (Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- One of the worst Christmas snowstorms happened on December 26-27, 2010, crippling New York City and much of the Northeast.

The City was eerily quiet after getting more than 30 inches of snow over the two days.

Winds reached up to 60 mph at times resulting in near whiteout conditions with blowing and drifting snow.

RELATED: News that defined the 2010s in New York City

Air and land travel were completely halted. Vehicles and trains were abandoned throughout the Northeast due to unsafe conditions.

Three days after the blizzard in New York City, buses and cars were still stuck in snow. And the many cars that were abandoned made it even more difficult to plow.

