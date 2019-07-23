Weather

Severe storms cause flooding, power outages in New York area

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Severe storms moved across the Tri-State area Monday, causing widespread flooding and leaving thousands of people without power.

The storms brought torrential downpours with rain falling at the rate of 1 - 2 inches per hour, prompting flash flood warnings for much of the region.

There were also damaging winds, with gusts of at least 60 miles an hour reported in some spots.

In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy said the storms caused power outages affecting over 300,000 customers. Over 99,000 of them were in Monmouth County, due to a downed utility pole and power lines.

Murphy said restoration of power may take up to several days for some customers.

Some roads in the state were reported to be impassable due to downed trees.

Many vehicles became stuck in flooded roadways.


In New York City there was significant flooding on highways and local streets, said City Council Speaker Corey Johnson.

Some of the hardest-hit areas were in Brooklyn and Queens, including parts of the Long Island Expressway and Francis Lewis Boulevard.

More than a dozen cars were flooded in one part of Brooklyn when rain left streets submerged.

Crews from the DEP were sent to clear catch basins to help alleviate some of the flooding.

The heavy rain also resulted in water pouring onto subway platforms in Brooklyn.


Last week's storms caused flooding at the Court Square-23rd Street subway station in Queens that was captured in a viral video.

