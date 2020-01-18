Weather

Snow arrives in New York City; Mix to rain expected later

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Snow arrived in New York City shortly afternoon, but warmer air will follow close behind turning the snow to rain across much of the region by evening.

As the snow arrives, it will come in fairly steady before changing to sleet and rain later in the day.

EMBED More News Videos

Meteorlogist Amy Freeze has what to expect this afternoon



New York City will likely see 1-3 inches before the changeover with a coating to an inch in coastal areas to the south and east.

Northern and western suburbs could also end up with 1"-3", while 3"-6" appear likely in far northwestern areas.


Be aware of slippery roadways and snow-covered roads because we are going into the storm with cold temperatures, so the snow has a good chance to stick.

Stay with Lee Goldberg, Sam Champion, Amy Freeze and Jeff Smith for updates on Eyewitness News and on abc7NY.com.

MORE RESOURCES
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherabc7ny instagramweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What to know if you have to travel today
One person killed in apparent road rage on Route 80 in NJ
Police offer $10K reward for info in 2010 murder of Queens woman
Man arrested in senior scam on Long Island
Women's March and rallies held in NYC
MTA releases new images of renovated 42nd Street Shuttle
62-year-old recovering from violent, unprovoked subway attack
Show More
Close call when a man falls on subway tracks
Police search for 2 people after shots fired in Midtown
BE KIND: Man finds $40,000 in his couch, returns it
JFK, 2 other airports screen passengers from China for new illness
Bronx concert held to benefit Puerto Rico earthquake victims
More TOP STORIES News