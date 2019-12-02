States of emergency declared as snow falls across New York area

Travel is treacherous, and commuters are urged to use mass transit whenever possible to use extreme caution if driving is necessary.
Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in Ulster, Schenectady, Saratoga, Rensselaer, Greene, Columbia and Albany counties, as upstate New York and areas to the north and west of New York City have received the brunt of the storm. Approximately 3 to 6 inches is expected locally, but some parts of the state could see up to a foot of snow.
Cuomo has also activated 300 members of the National Guard to assist with snow removal and clean-up operations in the seven counties now under a state of emergency.
"Our state is no stranger to this type of extreme winter weather, and these additional measures will be critical in our efforts to keep all New Yorkers safe throughout the remainder of this storm," Cuomo said.
Travel advisory: Roads to be treacherous, mass transit urged
Dozens of schools were closed, delayed or had early dismissals, but New York City public schools were open. Mayor Bill De Blasio said they are expected to be open on Tuesday as well, but a final decision has not yet been made.
"We anticipate school being open tomorrow," he said. "We are going to obviously watch the storm closely into the evening. If anything changes, we will certainly alert the people of the city, but right now, assume school is open tomorrow."
Winter Storm Warnings are in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday for many northern and western suburbs, with a Winter Weather Advisory in New York City and nearby suburbs. A Coastal Flood Advisory is also in effect until 2 p.m., and travel is expected to become difficult across the entire region.
Click here for the latest warnings from the National Weather Service
At a news conference Monday morning, de Blasio said New York City was prepared.
"With the forecast predicting snow just in time to create a messy evening commute, I urge all New Yorkers to take extra precautions, stay off the streets and take public transportation whenever possible," he said. "The Department of Sanitation is ready to clear the streets, but everyone must do their part to ensure they can get through and do their jobs safely."
WATCH: Mayor de Blasio's update on NYC storm response
In New Jersey, drivers were urged to take it slow. Salt trucks were out in force to treat the roadways for the morning commute.
Governor Phil Murphy delayed his planned trip to California so he could oversee the response to the winter storm, saying the Department of Transportation was prepared to keep state roads and highways clear.
Commercial vehicles remain banned on I-80 from Pennsylvania to I-287, along I-78 from Pennsylvania to I-287 and on I-287 from I-78 to the New York border.
"If you decided to stay home from work, first of all, thank you, but please stay in so the DOT, county and local road crews can do their jobs," Murphy said. "For those who ventured to work, if you can leave early, please consider doing so. This will get more people home and more cars off the road before what is anticipated to be the worst of the weather...and to everyone, when you are on your way home, please take it slow and use common sense and caution."
He said that despite the ban, a tractor-trailer jackknifed on I-287, though there were no injuries.
DOT crews began pretreating many state highways with brine solution over the past several days, and Murphy said the board of public utilities is in contact with the four major electric companies to ensure they are prepared to restore power if needed.
WATCH: Gov. Phil Murphy's briefing on NJ storm response
