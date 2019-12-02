New Yorkers urged to use mass transit as more snow expected on Monday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As winter weather moves through the area, with another round of snow expected on Monday, New Yorkers are being urged to use mass transit on Monday.
New York City Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia says the city is being aggressive for Monday's weather as many people return to work following Thanksgiving weekend.
A Winter Weather Advisory is effect for New York City from 11 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday.
RELATED: What you need to know if traveling through Monday.
Alternate Side Parking regulations are suspended on Monday. Parking meters will remain in effect throughout the city.
The Department of Sanitation has deployed over 700 salt spreaders across the five boroughs.
Safety Tips
Allow for extra travel time. New Yorkers are urged to use public transportation on Monday.
If you must drive, use extra caution. Use major streets or highways for travel whenever possible.
Vehicles take longer to stop on snow and ice than on dry pavement.
Four-wheel drive vehicles may make it easier to drive on snow-covered roads, but they stop less quickly than other vehicles.
Know your vehicle's braking system. Vehicles with anti-lock brakes require a different braking technique than vehicles without anti-lock brakes in snowy conditions.
If you are driving and begin to skid, ease your foot off the gas and steer in the direction you want the front of the car to go. Straighten the wheel when the car moves in the desired direction. If you have an anti-lock braking system (ABS), apply steady pressure to the brake pedal. Never pump the brakes on an ABS equipped vehicle.
Keep your vehicle's gas tank as full as possible.
Pedestrians should exercise caution and avoid slippery surfaces. Wear sturdy boots that provide traction to reduce slipping. Use handrails when using stairs.
Seniors should take extra care outdoors to avoid slips and falls.
Have heightened awareness of cars, particularly when approaching or crossing intersections.
Check on family, friends and neighbors who may need help in inclement weather - especially older adults or people with disabilities.
