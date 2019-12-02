AccuWeather Alert: More snow on the way

A wintry mix north and west of New York City will change to rain late Sunday night. Everything will be changing to snow tomorrow - and it won't end until after midnight Monday.
Several inches or more are possible well north, but there could even be accumulation right down to the coast, including the New York City area.
Parts of the city and Long Island are expected to get a coating to an inch while parts of New Jersey and areas directly north of the city could see 1 to 3 inches of snow. Northwest New Jersey and the Hudson Valley could get 3 to 6 inches, while areas further north could see between 6 and 12 inches or more.
Officials encouraged everyone to take mass transit to work on Monday morning, due to the fact that conditions will deteriorate over the course of the day.
"As people hit the roads to return home from their holiday celebrations, I urge you to take extra precautions when traveling. You could face messy conditions on Sunday, so exercise caution and give yourself lots of extra travel time," NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Deanne Criswell said. "For Monday's commute, I encourage you to use mass transit where possible as the roads could look different from when you leave home in the morning."
More on the travel advisories issued through Monday:
Newark has also issued a snow alert out of concerns the wintry mix could produce flooding. All residents have been asked to observe the city's "No Parking on Snow Covered Roads" regulations.
This is a complex, long-duration storm, so stay tuned for updates throughout the weekend.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Monday
AccuWeather Alert with rain turning to snow and a high of 37.
Tuesday
Brisk and cold with a high of 40.
Wednesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 42.
Thursday
Brisk and chilly with a high of 41.
Friday
Still chilly with a high of 42.
Saturday
windy and colder with a high of 46.
Sunday
Not as harsh with a high of 41.
