NEW YORK (WABC) -- Winds will start to kick up Wednesday evening with gusts strong enough that they could impact balloons at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
As storm system passes the Tri-State area on Wednesday we can expect a lot of wind on the backside.
Those winds are going to be pretty steady by early evening on Wednesday and continuing for the parade on Thanksgiving. We could see wind gusts in the mid-30s in the city and in excess of 40 MPH to the north and west.
The low is passing to the north, so that's why winds will be stronger in the Hudson Valley than they will be in the city.
The balloon for the parade fly lower or end up grounded if sustained winds top 23 MPH with gusts in excess of 34 MPH.
The good news is skies will be partly to mostly sunny on Thanksgiving day with temperatures near 50.
RELATED: Click here to watch the full 7-day forecast from AccuWeather
Chilly, blustery weather is likely to persist for Black Friday shoppers.
Thanksgiving forecast: Strong winds still expected for the parade
