Weather

Tropical storm Arthur becomes first named storm of season

MIAMI, Florida -- Tropical Storm Arthur has formed east of Florida, becoming the first named storm of the 2020 hurricane season.

In a 5 p.m. update, meteorologists said the storm is located about 125 miles (200 km) east of Melbourne, Florida. It has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph).



The storm is moving north-northeastward at 13 mph (20 kph).

It's forecast to keep the same track, which means the tropical depression will be offshore, but parallel to, the east coast of Florida. After that, the track is less clear.

"The system should gradually strengthen during the next couple of days as it remains over the Gulf Stream current and in relatively low wind shear conditions," the NHC wrote.



Tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rains are possible in North Carolina on Monday, and dangerous coastal surf conditions and rip currents are expected to spread northward from Florida to the mid-Atlantic states during the next few days.

A tropical storm watch was issued for parts of North Carolina's coast, from north of Surf City to Duck, including Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.

Hurricane season officially starts June 1.

