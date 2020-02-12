weather

AccuWeather: Umbrella alert! Soaking rains, gusting winds arrive tonight

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday morning will be mostly cloudy and humid before soaking rain moves in during the evening hours.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Tuesday
Heavy afternoon rain with a high of 74.

Wednesday
More rain with a high of 70.

Thursday
Early shower with a high of 70.

Friday
Cool comfort with a high of 67.

Saturday
Autumn air with a high of 65

Sunday
Still cool with a high of 63.

Monday
Still cool with a high of 63.

