Will the Tri-State area see a white Christmas?

Although it felt like winter last week from the major nor'easter storm, Meteorologist Amy Freeze says some may see light snow in the higher elevations of the Tri-State area. However, most will experience rain and blustery winds on Christmas Day.
A quick system moves through Monday, bringing a light wintry mix that night into Tuesday morning.
The Christmas Eve forecast appears to be clear and mostly sunny with temperatures in the high-30s Wednesday.
Then on Thursday, Santa will have to watch for visibility and Rudolph will need extra-bright LED enforcements as fog rolls in Christmas day. The system will likely cause a round of mild air, rain and thunderstorms for most of the Tri-State area.
Eventually, the cold air surging in behind the storm will cause some of that rain to turn into snow, and several areas -- especially the Appalachian Mountains -- will likely see another round of heavy snow.
