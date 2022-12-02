41 families displaced by fire at 4-story building in West New York

WEST NEW YORK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Scores of people were left without homes Thursday night when a raging fire broke out inside a building in West New York.

It happened around 5 p.m. inside a four-story building with a small grocery store on the ground floor.

Newscopter 7 spotted firefighters at work on the roof of the building.

"I was at the scene of the terrible fire on Madison Street this evening with our Town Construction Official," said Commissioner Cosmo Cirillo, Director of Public Affairs. "Outstanding job by our North Hudson Firefighters for containing the situation as much as possible. Everyone was evacuated safely and my thoughts and sentiments are with the displaced families during this difficult time."

The Red Cross said they are assisting a total of 41 families who have been displaced due to the fire.

They say 25 of the affected families live in the building where the fire broke out, the 16 other families live in a building on 55th Street.

West New York is providing the lodging while Red Cross is providing financial support.

