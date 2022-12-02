Massive fire burns at Salvation Army donation center in Union City

Newscopter 7 was over a massive fire that broke out at a Salvation Army Donation Center in Union City Thursday night.

UNION CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A massive fire broke out at a Salvation Army donation center in Union City Thursday night.

Newscopter 7 was over the scene as firefighters battled the raging inferno at the Salvation Army thrift store and donation center located on John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

There's no word yet on the cause of the fire.

It's not clear if anyone was injured.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

